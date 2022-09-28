MPSD hosts Parent Engagement Workshop

By Ross McLeod
Published: Sep. 27, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Tonight, September 27, at the Meridian High School basketball gym, a special speaker came to speak about the role that parents play in their children’s education.

The speaker wanted parents to know some ways that they can get involved in their student’s life and some helpful ways to encourage their students to stay strong.

“I’m gonna use my four my acronym for SPED, S, see them, P, provide for them, E, educate them, encourage them, D, direct them. Using that platform to see them through. We could never be a perfect parent. Just be a present and effective parent. We all make mistakes, but don’t give up on our kids,” said Motivational Speaker, Dr. Tommie Mabry.

For more on the upcoming events for the Meridian Public School District, visit their website by clicking here.

