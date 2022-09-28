Not as windy Thursday, but gusts will still get over 20mph

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The max wind gust in Meridian on Wednesday was 31 mph, and these type of reports were common across the area. These winds plus low relative humidity led to a high risk for rapid fire growth if one was ignited. Thursday won’t be as windy, but wind gusts of at least 20 mph are expected. The atmosphere will remain dry, but according to the National Weather Service, the fire risk will remain lower than the Red Flag Warning threshhold. Regardless, you will still want to use extra caution if you plan to do any outdoor burning because a fire could still spread rapidly.

Otherwise, plan on more fall-like weather for Thursday with upper 40s to low 50s in the AM...and highs in the upper 70s. Similar weather is expected the rest of the week, but it’ll be a tad warmer this weekend with low 80s possible.

As for rain, it’ll be hard to find well into next week.

Tracking the Tropics

Ian made a landfall on Wednesday afternoon around 3:05pm EDT near Cayo Costa. It’ll continue to leave devastating impacts across much of Florida through Thursday. By this weekend, it’ll bring rain and wind to portions of the SE.

