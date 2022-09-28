Name of pedestrian killed on interstate released

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The name of a man who was found dead on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Monday morning has been released. Randall Horner, 55, had been living at a motel on South Frontage Road and did have family in the area.

Meridian Police said Horner was hit overnight by an 18-wheeler in the eastbound lane near mile marker 153.

MPD used camera surveillance and pieces of debris to trace the truck to a local repair shop but has not released any further information about its investigation.

