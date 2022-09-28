Salvation Army prepares to help Hurricane Ian victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Even before Hurricane Ian made landfall earlier Wednesday, disaster preparation was taking place. The Salvation Army is one of many organizations that will provide aid once the storm is over.

“In every major Salvation Army unit, there is one of these emergency canteens and we work to have volunteers and staff trained so that we can respond,” said Montgomery Salvation Army Major Harvey Johnson.

He says a unit equipped with a stove and other cooking necessities will be going to the impacted areas. The canteens are only one part of a larger support effort from the Salvation Army.

“Our goal now our focus now is to make sure that those people that come up for shelter, are able to get the shelter and the feeding that they need when they get here,” said William Trueblood, Divisional Director of Emergency Disaster Services for the Salvation Army.

Trueblood says since the hurricane is moving slowly, the damage is expected to be catastrophic, causing an even heightened concern for those in its path.

“I got a text from my counterpart in Florida, asking about how many cleanup kits we had because we’re anticipating excessive amounts of flooding,” said Trueblood.

They say they need all the help they can get.

“Cash donations are always appreciated, and are really necessary to have personnel and vehicles and other items that we use in disasters,” said Johnson.

Another way to support is by offering shelter to friends and family who will be impacted.

