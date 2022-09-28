Tailgate Preview: Wildcats prep for Pearl

Week six of Football Friday is around the corner and Meridian High School gets ready to take on...
By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Week six of Football Friday is around the corner and Meridian High School gets ready to take on Pearl.

The Wildcats are coming off of a tough loss to Northwest Ranking on the road, but they look to bounce back at home on Friday, which will be only their second home game of the season.

There was a lot of energy during Wednesday’s practice and despite the loss, Head Coach John Douglass wants his team to brush it off and get ready.

“We challenge them each and every day you know let’s be enthusiastic, let’s be focused, let’s be into what’s going on in the moment. You don’t worry about what happen before practice, don’t worry about what’s going to happen afterwards,” Douglass said. “I heard a coach say you know that doesn’t define us as a team, you know if we had won the game, that wouldn’t define us as a team either. I challenge the team to you know tell their own story. You know define this team the way they want to be defined. So hopefully we will do that,” he said.

Kickoff for Meridian vs Pearl is set for Friday at 7:30 PM and be sure to tune in to WTOK at six for our tailgate coverage at Ray Stadium.

