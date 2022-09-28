Graveside Services for Mrs. Teresa “Terri” Jo Odom will be held Friday, September 30, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Mount Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Bailey, MS with Rev. Eric Mabbott officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Terri passed away on September 26, 2022, at age 66. She was born in Greenville, SC and primarily lived in Meridian, MS. Terri can best be remembered for her hospitality. Her home was always open to friends, family, and friends of her sons, which she treated like her own. She shared her love for home cooked meals and her famous pepper jelly with anyone that came through the door. It was no secret the amount of love Terri showered on her animals throughout the years, including the strays that became part of the family.

Terri can also be remembered for her many years of service at MUNA Federal Credit Union, where she was employed for nearly five decades. She began working for MUNA when it was known as Meridian Naval Federal Credit Union at the age of 16 as a teller, eventually becoming Executive Vice President at MUNA.

Survivors include her loving family: husband, Bobby Odom, mother, Betty “BJ” Boatright, sister, Cindy Herrington, brother, Mike Crider (Hope), son, Robby Odom (Katie), granddaughter, Callie Jane Odom, son, Dustin Odom (Apryl), grandson, Anderson Odom, brother-in-law, Ricky Odom (Amy), nephews, Dereck Crider and Travis Crider, and nieces, Haley Davis, Raleigh Williams, and Shelley Creighton.

Terri was preceded in death by her stepfather, Kenneth Boatright, mother-in-law, Iva Odom and father-in-law, Charles Odell Odom.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials be given to East Mississippi Animal Rescue.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be held Friday, September 30, 2022, from 9:30 am to 11:15 pm at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

