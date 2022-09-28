Thursday night football to cancel classes, close offices at USM on Oct. 27

The Ragin’ Cajuns are scheduled to meet the Golden Eagles at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 at M.M....
The Ragin’ Cajuns are scheduled to meet the Golden Eagles at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 at M.M. Roberts Stadium.(Photo source: Southern Miss)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is closing offices and canceling classes to clear the decks for a Thursday night football game in October with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are scheduled to meet the Golden Eagles at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

An e-mail sent to all USM faculty, staff and students spelled out the reasoning behind the shutdowns and cancellations.

“With increased visitors, media and parking demands throughout the day, maintaining normal class schedules and operations is not possible,” the e-mail read in part.

The all-day closures also will affect USM’s Gulf Coast campus.

The e-mail reads:

“On Thursday, October 27, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles football team takes on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns in a nationally televised matchup. With increased visitors, media, and parking demands throughout the day, maintaining normal class schedules and operations is not possible.

“All classes will be cancelled and will not meet in person or online. Game day personnel should report to work as normal. All other offices and operations will be closed for the entire day at all University of Southern Mississippi locations in Hattiesburg and on the Gulf Coast.

Students, faculty, staff, alumni, and guests are invited to take part in a variety of activities to cheer the Golden Eagles on to victory, including tailgating, Eagle Walk, and a special performance by Grits and Greens, a local Southern-(r)ock band, to be held at Southern Station in Spirit Park prior to the game.

Fans are encouraged to wear black for this designated “Lights Out” game, and the Division of Student Affairs will host special game day activities for students.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast by ESPNU.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police said Randall Horner, 55, was hit by an 18-wheeler in the eastbound lane near...
Name of pedestrian killed on interstate released
Cameron Hickman, 34, of the Tucker Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, was found...
Tucker man sentenced to 50 years in prison
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
A crash that involved several cars Monday claimed the lives of two people.
Woman, child die in Tuscaloosa crash
The Lauderdale County School District announced its plan to open the first-ever centralized...
Lauderdale County School District announces new CTE Center

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Sept. 21 at the Federal Reserve...
US economy drops at 0.6% annual rate from April through June
Perfect fall weather
Sunny, breezy, and beautiful the best words to describe today
Avoid burning and be mindful of anything that could cause a fire.
Fire danger remains, officials urge caution
3rd Annual Rights and Responsibilities event