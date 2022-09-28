Total Pain Care team of the week: Lamar Middle School Volleyball

By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Lamar Middle School Volleyball team.

The Lady Raiders have their last game of the season this week and they remain undefeated at 16-0 and look to make it a perfect season.

Congratulations to Lamar Volleyball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

