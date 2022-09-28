Tucker man sentenced to 50 years in prison

Cameron Hickman, 34, of the Tucker Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, was found...
Cameron Hickman, 34, of the Tucker Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.(Madison County (Miss.) Detention Facility)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Tucker man was sentenced to 50 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for the sexual assault of child less than 12 years of age. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement Wednesday.

According to court documents, Cameron Hickman, 34, of the Tucker Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

In August of 2019, a federal grand jury indicted Hickman on the charge of aggravated sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age. Hickman was found guilty at the conclusion of his jury trial in June.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth John, 48, of the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation pleaded guilty...
Conehatta man sentenced for child sexual abuse
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
A new assisted living facility is bringing a new design and amenities to east Mississippi.
The Preserve opens in Meridian
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian

Latest News

Even before Hurricane Ian made landfall this morning, disaster preparation was taking place....
Salvation Army prepares to help Hurricane Ian victims
LEMA urges public to prepare for severe weather during National Preparedness Month
LEMA urges public to prepare for severe weather during National Preparedness Month
Breezy for Thursday
Not as windy Thursday, but gusts will still get over 20mph
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba speaks at a previous news conference.
Meter installations reveal lead connections at 16 Jackson homes