Tucker man sentenced to 50 years in prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Tucker man was sentenced to 50 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for the sexual assault of child less than 12 years of age. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement Wednesday.

According to court documents, Cameron Hickman, 34, of the Tucker Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

In August of 2019, a federal grand jury indicted Hickman on the charge of aggravated sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age. Hickman was found guilty at the conclusion of his jury trial in June.

