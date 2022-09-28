Woman, child die in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - A crash that involved several cars Monday claimed the lives of two people.

Laquavia R. Thomas, 33, of Tuscaloosa, died injured when the car she was driving was hit by a Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Robert A. Daniels, 41, of Brandon, Miss.

After the initial collision, Thomas’ car struck another driven by Rebekah C. Womble, 25, of Ralph, which then hit a Cadillac Escalade driven by Moranda E. Nalls, 32, of Aliceville.

Thomas and her passenger, a 3-year-old, were both pronounced deceased on the scene. The crash happened at 4:11 p.m. on Interstate 59 near the 68 mile marker, in Tuscaloosa County, about three miles south of Tuscaloosa.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.