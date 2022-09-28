Woman, child die in Tuscaloosa crash

A crash that involved several cars Monday claimed the lives of two people.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Laquavia R. Thomas, 33, of Tuscaloosa, died injured when the car she was driving was hit by a Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Robert A. Daniels, 41, of Brandon, Miss.

After the initial collision, Thomas’ car struck another driven by Rebekah C. Womble, 25, of Ralph, which then hit a Cadillac Escalade driven by Moranda E. Nalls, 32, of Aliceville.

Thomas and her passenger, a 3-year-old, were both pronounced deceased on the scene. The crash happened at 4:11 p.m. on Interstate 59 near the 68 mile marker, in Tuscaloosa County, about three miles south of Tuscaloosa.

