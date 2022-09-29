After a brief spell as a tropical storm, Ian returns to hurricane strength

Ian returns to hurricane strength
Ian returns to hurricane strength(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Once again, Ian is a hurricane. It briefly fell down to tropical storm strength early Thursday, but it became a Category 1 hurricane again by Thursday afternoon as it moved over the warm Western Atlantic waters. At the time it was upgraded back to a hurricane, it had maximum sustained winds of 75mph.

The official National Hurricane Center Forecast has Ian strengthening a bit before making another landfall over South Carolina by Friday as a hurricane. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Georgia and South Carolina Coasts.

Rainfall across the SE could range from 5-10″ ...locally more. Storm surge potential along the SE coast could get as high as 4-7 feet.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police said Randall Horner, 55, was hit by an 18-wheeler in the eastbound lane near...
Name of pedestrian killed on interstate released
Cameron Hickman, 34, of the Tucker Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, was found...
Tucker man sentenced to 50 years in prison
A crash that involved several cars Monday claimed the lives of two people.
Woman, child die in Tuscaloosa crash
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
The Lauderdale County School District announced its plan to open the first-ever centralized...
Lauderdale County School District announces new CTE Center

Latest News

Support the Sunshine State graphic.
Gray teams with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief effort
Perfect fall weather
Sunny, breezy, and beautiful the best words to describe today
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 29th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 29th, 2022
Breezy for Thursday
Not as windy Thursday, but gusts will still get over 20mph