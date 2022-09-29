After a brief spell as a tropical storm, Ian returns to hurricane strength

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Once again, Ian is a hurricane. It briefly fell down to tropical storm strength early Thursday, but it became a Category 1 hurricane again by Thursday afternoon as it moved over the warm Western Atlantic waters. At the time it was upgraded back to a hurricane, it had maximum sustained winds of 75mph.

The official National Hurricane Center Forecast has Ian strengthening a bit before making another landfall over South Carolina by Friday as a hurricane. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Georgia and South Carolina Coasts.

Rainfall across the SE could range from 5-10″ ...locally more. Storm surge potential along the SE coast could get as high as 4-7 feet.

