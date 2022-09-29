Autopsy says Tennessee teacher died of gunshot wound to head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report shows that a Tennessee kindergarten teacher who police said was kidnapped during a pre-dawn run and then killed earlier this month died from a gunshot wound to the head.

An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher had a gunshot wound in the back of the head and also had injuries to her leg and jaw fractures.

Police said Fletcher was running on the University of Memphis campus when she was forced into a vehicle after a struggle about 4 a.m. Sept 2.

Police said her body was found Sept. 5 behind a vacant home.

