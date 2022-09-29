Autopsy says Tennessee teacher died of gunshot wound to head

An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old...
An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher had a gunshot wound in the back of the head and also had injuries to her leg and jaw fractures.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report shows that a Tennessee kindergarten teacher who police said was kidnapped during a pre-dawn run and then killed earlier this month died from a gunshot wound to the head.

An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher had a gunshot wound in the back of the head and also had injuries to her leg and jaw fractures.

Police said Fletcher was running on the University of Memphis campus when she was forced into a vehicle after a struggle about 4 a.m. Sept 2.

Police said her body was found Sept. 5 behind a vacant home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police said Randall Horner, 55, was hit by an 18-wheeler in the eastbound lane near...
Name of pedestrian killed on interstate released
Cameron Hickman, 34, of the Tucker Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, was found...
Tucker man sentenced to 50 years in prison
A crash that involved several cars Monday claimed the lives of two people.
Woman, child die in Tuscaloosa crash
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
The Lauderdale County School District announced its plan to open the first-ever centralized...
Lauderdale County School District announces new CTE Center

Latest News

Some time next month, the Department of Education will unveil an online application for debt...
Biden administration preparing to start student loan debt forgiveness process amid some eligibility changes
FILE – This image shows the official seal for the National Security Agency. A former NSA...
Ex-NSA worker charged with trying to sell US secrets
FILE - Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del.,...
Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock
This 2018 photo provided by Amylyx shows the company's co-founders Joshua Cohen, left, and...
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data