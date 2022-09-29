Braves fall to Nationals 3-2 on Abrams’ walk-off hit in 10th

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi walks back to the dugout after he was pulled...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi walks back to the dugout after he was pulled during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams’ third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th Wednesday night to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves, who fell into second place in the NL East.

The Braves (97-59) dropped a game behind the New York Mets. The teams open a three-game series Friday in Atlanta, weather permitting.

Victor Robles bunted leading off the 10th against Jackson Stephens (3-3). Robles was initially called safe, but the call was overturned, with Alex Call moving to third. With the infield in, pinch-hitter César Hernández walked. Lane Thomas grounded to third, but Abrams singled to right, scoring Call.

Matt Olson had two hits, including his 30th homer of the season, for the Braves.

Kyle Finnegan (6-4) pitched two innings for the win.

Atlanta tied it 2-all in the eighth. With two outs and a runner on second, Michael Harris II hit a grounder up the middle. Luis Garcia made a diving stop but bounced his throw to first and Joey Meneses couldn’t handle it. Harris was safe and Dansby Swanson came around with the tying run as the ball bounced away.

Washington starter Josiah Gray gave up a run on two hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Braves starter Jake Odorizzi allowed two runs — one earned — on four hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked three without a strikeout.

Olson’s homer tied the game 1-all in the second.

In the third, Abrams singled and went to third when Eddie Rosario misplayed the ball in left. Luke Voit lined a single to left, scoring Abrams to make it 2-1.

VERSATILE ROOKIE

Harris went 1 for 5 hitting third in the lineup for the first time. He has now batted at least once in every position in the order since joining the Braves in late May.

“He gets so many big RBIs,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Just trying to figure out where to put him to get him up there. I like it when he comes up. It’s a good at-bat and he’s come through. Right now, he’s a versatile guy and I see him down the road as being a top-four guy.”

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Max Fried (13-7, 2.50 ERA) starts against the Mets in Friday’s series opener. He is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts versus New York this season.

Nationals: Open a four-game series against the visiting Phillies on Friday and have not yet named a starter.

