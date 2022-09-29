City of Meridian Arrest Report September 29, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
KYLE SCARBROUGH20014219 23RD ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CHARDE REED20002427 4TH AVE APT 28 MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
DAMARCUS M LOPER20023421 GRANDVIEW AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
SHAKERRIA COLE19934990 ASKEW RD MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:17 AM on September 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 8300 block of Northside Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 11:39 AM on September 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4200 block Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:16 PM on September 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 14th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police said Randall Horner, 55, was hit by an 18-wheeler in the eastbound lane near...
Name of pedestrian killed on interstate released
Cameron Hickman, 34, of the Tucker Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, was found...
Tucker man sentenced to 50 years in prison
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
A crash that involved several cars Monday claimed the lives of two people.
Woman, child die in Tuscaloosa crash
The Lauderdale County School District announced its plan to open the first-ever centralized...
Lauderdale County School District announces new CTE Center

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 29, 2022
Cameron Hickman, 34, of the Tucker Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, was found...
Tucker man sentenced to 50 years in prison
Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 28, 2022
5 female students arrested after brawl breaks out inside Crystal Springs High School
5 female students arrested after brawl breaks out inside Crystal Springs High School