City of Meridian Arrest Report September 29, 2022
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|KYLE SCARBROUGH
|2001
|4219 23RD ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CHARDE REED
|2000
|2427 4TH AVE APT 28 MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|DAMARCUS M LOPER
|2002
|3421 GRANDVIEW AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|SHAKERRIA COLE
|1993
|4990 ASKEW RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:17 AM on September 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 8300 block of Northside Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 11:39 AM on September 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4200 block Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:16 PM on September 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 14th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.