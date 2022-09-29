City of Meridian Arrest Report September 29, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:17 AM on September 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 8300 block of Northside Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 11:39 AM on September 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4200 block Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 1:16 PM on September 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 14th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.