Crimenet 09_29_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jimmy Wes Love.

Love is a 55-year-old White male who is approximately 5′ 7″ in height and weighs 150 pounds.

He is wanted on an indictment of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where he has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Love can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

