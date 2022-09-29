Crimenet 09_29_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jimmy Wes Love.

Love is a 55-year-old White male who is approximately 5′ 7″ in height and weighs 150 pounds.

He is wanted on an indictment of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where he has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Love can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police said Randall Horner, 55, was hit by an 18-wheeler in the eastbound lane near...
Name of pedestrian killed on interstate released
Cameron Hickman, 34, of the Tucker Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, was found...
Tucker man sentenced to 50 years in prison
A crash that involved several cars Monday claimed the lives of two people.
Woman, child die in Tuscaloosa crash
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
The Lauderdale County School District announced its plan to open the first-ever centralized...
Lauderdale County School District announces new CTE Center