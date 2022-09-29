EMEPA to leave Friday to assist Florida

EMEPA crews from DeKalb, Quitman and Meridian are scheduled to leave Friday morning.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Electric Power Association is preparing to send work crews to Florida. The utility will send 19 employees including linemen, servicemen and engineers to Peace River Electric Cooperative, Inc., headquartered in Wauchula, Fla. The workers will help restore power following Hurricane Ian.

Peace River Electric’s service territory had some of its worst weather to date with Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane.

Peace River Electric reported Thursday morning that 88 percent of its more than 55,200 members were without power.

