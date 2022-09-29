Fire danger remains, officials urge caution

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A red flag warning expired Wednesday evening, but local officials want everyone to remain cautious and avoid burning.

It’s been windy and drier in recent days and Lauderdale County Emergency Management wants to remind you that fires can start in a number of ways.

“With these cooler days, people want to get out and start cleaning their yards and doing their deer fields,’ LEMA Deputy Director Greg Chatham said. “A lot more people are in the woods now with their equipment. They just need to be very careful. With this humidity as low as it is and these high winds, it doesn’t take but just a second for a fire to get away from you.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.