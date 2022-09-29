Game of the Week Preview: Tigers looking to play their best ball yet heading into week seven

Demopolis will host Shelby County for their homecoming game and for this weeks Game of the Week.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Tigers are currently 5-1 on the season. Heading into week seven they are hoping to see some of their best football yet.

“I don’t think a lot of people had a lot of expectations for this team because we did lose so much,” said head coach Brian Seymore. “We lost a lot of key people in a lot of key areas so... that’s what I’ve been proud of. These kids know how to come out and how to practice. They work hard in the weight room. They work hard in the practice field. They get the job done. They go out there and get the work in so and they play as a unit. I think when you play together, I think they enjoy being around each other and i think that pays huge dividends on Friday night. They’re just going each week. I still don’t think we’ve played our best football. We’ve got a lot to look forward to. And that’s a great thing to say as a coach because a lot of sophomores are playing this year, getting a lot of reps so those guys are growing up a little bit right now in front of our eyes so it’s exciting to watch.”

Offensively the Tigers have been outscoring their opponents by 80%. They’ve scored 260 points to their opponents 88. But the Tigers have had a lot to rebuild from last season.

Demopolis lost a ton of seniors from last season so this year they’ve had some rebuilding to do. Especially at the quarterback position. The Tigers replaced senior left handed quarterback, Drew Seymore, with junior Kevin McElroy who has been helping with that explosive offense.

“It’s different going from a lefty to a righty but we’ve got it connected he’s doing good,” said senior wide receiver Montgomery Freeman. “He’s doing real good. We plan on putting up big numbers. We’ll be alright. We’ve got good chemistry.”

Coach Seymore said, “He’s kind of a run pass threat. He can run it. He can throw it. And he understands the offense so he can get the ball to skill players but he’s got a lot of guys that can catch a football. Got some good running backs who are real physical. You know got a big offensive line so they’ve done a really good job and like I said we try to play low tempo now and get as many reps as we can because it goes fast, go as fast as we can. It’s paid off the last couple weeks. We’ve scored a lot of points. Defensively been really proud of our kids we’ve played really good consistent defense all year long like I said. Just running to the ball doing the little things right. Forcing turnovers you know like I said so. I think the biggest key is we’re playing team football. Offense, defense and special teams.”

The Tigers host Shelby County at 7 p.m. on Friday. WTOK will have extended highlights from the game on Football Friday.

