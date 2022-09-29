Get your tickets as the Oak Ridge Boys take over the Temple Theater

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“Elvira,” “A Brand New Star,” and “Thank God for Kids” are just a few of the many songs you will be able to hear when the famous Oak Ridge Boys take over the Temple Theater.

October 7 at 7 p.m. is when the group takes the stage performing many of their hit songs and even some of their songs from their new album called “Front Porch Singing.”

“Well, there are not too many places in this country after over the last 50 years that we have, that we have not performed at. So we’ve been in your fine state many, many times over the years. We know we have a lot of friends. We know we have a lot of fans. And so we’re looking forward to coming your way. Like I said a minute ago, we plan to have a great time. We plan to have a great night, and one thing you can count on, you’re going to hear me too. Giddy up, oom poppa, oom poppa, mow mow. That is definitely going to happen, yes,” said the Bass Singer for the Oak Ridge Boys, Richard Sterban.

For more information about their upcoming tour and to purchase tickets, visit their website by clicking here.

