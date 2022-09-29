Local man, habitual offender gets life without parole for burglary conviction

By WTOK Staff
Sep. 29, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Travis Contez Campbell, 34, was sentenced Thursday to life without parole after being convicted of burglary of a dwelling. Campbell was found guilty by a Lauderdale County jury.

The Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office submitted evidence of Campbell’s violent habitual offender status, pursuant to Mississippi Code § 99-19-83.

Campbell had been previously convicted of five felony offenses with three of those convictions being violent offenses. His convictions included possession of cocaine, felony fleeing, two separate charges of statutory rape and burglary of a dwelling.

Campbell was arrested by the Meridian Police Department Apr. 15, 2019, for burglary. He was indicted in July 2019, but his trial had been postponed due to delays caused by the pandemic.

The Meridian Police Department investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by Coleman and Assistant District Attorney Leslie Roussell.

