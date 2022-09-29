Mr. Phillip Garrison

Phillip Garrison
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT
Services for Mr. Phillip Garrison will be held at 10:00am, Friday, September 30, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home of Union. Burial will be held at Center Ridge Cemetery. Bro. Chris Wells will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00pm, Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home.

Mr. Phillip Garrison, age 69 of Decatur, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at his residence.

Survivors:

5 Children: Jamie (Mandy) Garrison

Kyle (Kylie) Garrison

Becky (Ed) Holmes

Blain Garrison

Kayla Garrison

2 Grandchildren: Toby Garrison

Taylor Garrison

3 Siblings: Leila (Lars) Andersen

Teresa (Lamar) Swanner

William Garrison

Mr. Phillip Garrison is preceded in death by his father: William Dewey Garrison; Mother: Annie Bourgeois; 2 Sisters: Phyllis Morris and Christy Allen; 2 Grandchildren: Celeigh Pinson and Tyler Garrison.

Pallbearers: Jamie Garrison, Kyle Garrison, Blain Garrison, Toby Garrison, Edward Holmes, and Tom Graham

Honorary Pallbearers: Rob Wyatt, Josh Scott, and Larry Swanner

Milling Funeral home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

