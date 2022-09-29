Sunny, breezy, and beautiful the best words to describe today

Perfect fall weather
Perfect fall weather(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Thursday, we are one day away from closing out yet another beautiful week of weather. Today will be yet again another great day to get outside and enjoy the cool crisp fall air. Wind speed are coming from the NNE between 10-15 mph. Wind gust are over 20 mph for the early part of the day. You may need your jacket with you all day today, especially in any shaded areas.

High temperatures across the area are in the upper 70s. Overnight lows take a dip into the upper 40s for the next couple of days. Keep your sweater handy with you. I hope you all stay safe and have a great day.

