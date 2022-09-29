Two arrested in Thursday morning pursuit

LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through the county just after midnight last night.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Randy Wallace, 47, and Jason Naylor, 46, refused to stop for a traffic violation near Highland Park around 12:40 a.m. They led officers from the county, city and MHP on a chase through Meridian and Marion at moderate speeds. The chase lasted about 30 minutes before deputies set out spike strips and made the arrests.

Wallace faces eight charges including fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. Wallace’s total bond is $50,000.

Naylor, who was the passenger, is charged with felon in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct. His bond is $50,000.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.