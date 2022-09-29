Two arrested in Thursday morning pursuit

Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through the county just after...
Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through the county just after midnight last night.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department)
By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through the county just after midnight last night.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Randy Wallace, 47, and Jason Naylor, 46, refused to stop for a traffic violation near Highland Park around 12:40 a.m. They led officers from the county, city and MHP on a chase through Meridian and Marion at moderate speeds. The chase lasted about 30 minutes before deputies set out spike strips and made the arrests.

Wallace faces eight charges including fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. Wallace’s total bond is $50,000.

Naylor, who was the passenger, is charged with felon in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct. His bond is $50,000.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police said Randall Horner, 55, was hit by an 18-wheeler in the eastbound lane near...
Name of pedestrian killed on interstate released
Cameron Hickman, 34, of the Tucker Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, was found...
Tucker man sentenced to 50 years in prison
A crash that involved several cars Monday claimed the lives of two people.
Woman, child die in Tuscaloosa crash
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
The Lauderdale County School District announced its plan to open the first-ever centralized...
Lauderdale County School District announces new CTE Center

Latest News

Ian returns to hurricane strength
After a brief spell as a tropical storm, Ian returns to hurricane strength
Support the Sunshine State graphic.
Gray teams with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief effort
Five pastors from different denominations are leading an outdoor service of praise on World...
Worldwide Communion Sunday is Oct. 2
Get your tickets as the Oak Ridge Boys take over the Temple Theater
Get your tickets as the Oak Ridge Boys take over the Temple Theater