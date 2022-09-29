Worldwide Communion Sunday is Oct. 2

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local organization is making efforts to bring the community together through worship. Five pastors from different denominations are leading an outdoor service of praise on World Communion Sunday Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. at Dumont Plaza.

“This Sunday is special to all of us because it is a Worldwide Communion Sunday. It is a time Let’s talk pastors get together saying this is time to celebrate communion. It is to also bring a sense of peace and community together around the table of brotherhood and communion. It is a time to reflect on the goodness of God,” said Pastor Gary Houston of Northside Church of the Nazarene.

Let’s Talk is a group of pastors whose mission is to break down racial and denominational barriers.

“Meridian is known right now for a lot of violence, disunity, a lot of troubles here, there, and everywhere. We believe the church of Jesus Christ has to be a visible alternative. We have to show the community that indeed there is unity, and it can be greater unity under Him. That is one of the reasons we are coming together,” said Pastor Jim Feirtag of NorthPark Church.

In 2020 the same group of pastors held this event during COVID. They said it helped many people that were going through a difficult time. They are planning to help more people this year.

“At that time, it was important to continue to bring the community together. So much has happened during the COVID period. Many have lost loved ones, the sense of isolation, and it was a time for us to call the community together to say we can still move forward,” said Houston.

The group will put on a communion service at Dumont Plaza Sunday at 4 p.m., where people will worship and pray together.

“Our Lord calls out his church to worship together and to serve the communion together. The communion is the most tangible way we can enter the presence of God,” said Pastor Rhett Payne of First Presbyterian Church.

The pastors are encouraging people to come out to take a listen. They said that you never know what this event may do for you.

“Let’s Talk crosses all denominational lines. It crosses over racial lines, brings people together, it is a sign of unity in the community. We think it is important to get together every chance we get to spread that message of unity to the community,” said Pastor Mark Benson of First Christian Church.

“For me, it is a reminder of the mystery work of God through Christ. I think today is a sign of a sense of hope for all that is going on around. There is a mystery that God is doing something that we are not fully aware. He is doing that within all of us,” said Pastor Eugene Boger of Saint Paul United Methodist Church.

Organizers said the goal of this service is to share the meal of Christ with the entire community.

