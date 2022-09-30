‘Abnormally Dry’ conditions are back again due to a lack of rain all month

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After a very wet August, September has been the complete opposite. Meridian hasn’t even received a 1/2 inch of rain this month, and the month is almost over. So, it’s no surprise that the city is suffering a monthly rain deficit of more than 2″, and this is similar for our entire area.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows that parts of our area, including Meridian, are dealing with Abnormally Dry Conditions. This means that if we don’t get substantial rain soon, then our area could be upgraded to a Moderate Drought (the 1st stage of drought).

Unfortunately, rain isn’t in the forecast through the middle of next week. Forecast models are hinting at a cold front that may cross next Thursday, but it’s looking like minimal rain (if any) will be squeezed out of it. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for the latest on our dry conditions.

Meanwhile, the dry & sunny weather is favorable for outdoor activities. Plan for highs near 80 degrees through early next week with lows in the upper 40s through Saturday morning. Mornings will warm into the low 50s by Sunday... and Mid 50s by the middle of next week.

