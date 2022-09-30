Bailey Haunted Firehouse returns for the 14th year

BAILEY, Miss. (WTOK) - The spooks and thrills of the Bailey Haunted Firehouse returns Friday, Sept. 30.

If you are into fright, fear and the ominous experience of haunted houses, then you’ll want to visit Bailey Volunteer Fire Department Station 3.

This is the 14th year of the firehouse fundraiser that’s thrilling for almost everyone. The journey takes you through a terrifying series of twists and turns and into the woods in the darkness of night.

Tickets are $15 or $25 for a fast pass. The fun begins at 7:00 p.m.

For all of the information related to the event click here.

The Bailey Haunted Firehouse will run through Nov. 4.

