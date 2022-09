DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Warriors hosted Southwest and were seeking their first victory of the season.

East Central would tie the Bears after the first quarter 3-3 but they would jump out to a 13-3 lead heading into half.

In the fourth quarter things turn south for the Warriors as Southwest comes back to win 24-20.

ECCC is now 0-5 on the season.

FINAL | The Warriors lose a tight one in Decatur to Southwest, 24-20. #WarriorStrong pic.twitter.com/4KAh4pQTKT — ECCC Athletics (@ECCCAthletics) September 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.