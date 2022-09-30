EMCC Sports Hall of Fame inductions

Source; East Mississippi Community College
Source; East Mississippi Community College(WTOK)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Community College inducted new members into its Sports Hall of Fame, including former Meridian standouts Aaron Fox and Bill Baldner.

Baldner is a Lamar graduate. Fox was a three sport standout at Meridian before playing at EMCC. He’s also the father of NBA star, De’Aaron Fox.

“I feel real good. It’s a pleasure, overwhelming. Overwhelming. But it feels good,” said Aaron Fox.

Both Fox and Baldner said they are just honored to be recognized by their alma mater and to represent their hometown.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Campbell, 34, was convicted by a Lauderdale County jury for burglary of a dwelling and...
Local man, habitual offender gets life without parole for burglary conviction
Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through the county just after...
Two arrested in Thursday morning pursuit
Latravious “Duke” Williams was attending Lincoln Technical Institute in Nashville and begged...
Son shot in back seat of car next to little sister after football game, mom says
Cameron Hickman, 34, of the Tucker Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, was found...
Tucker man sentenced to 50 years in prison
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 29, 2022

Latest News

Referee Shawn Hochuli (83) talks to New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton before...
Winston doubtful; Thomas out against Vikings for Saints on Sunday in London
East Central Community College preps to open the season against Coahoma.
ECCC falls in another heartbreaker
Northwest intercepts the ball in their 38-21 win over EMCC.
No. 8 EMCC falls to No. 4 Northwest in fourth quarter battle
The top 10 MACCC North Division match up falls in favor of the Rangers.
No. 4 Northwest at No. 8 EMCC recap