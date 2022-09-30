EMCC Sports Hall of Fame inductions

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Community College inducted new members into its Sports Hall of Fame, including former Meridian standouts Aaron Fox and Bill Baldner.

Baldner is a Lamar graduate. Fox was a three sport standout at Meridian before playing at EMCC. He’s also the father of NBA star, De’Aaron Fox.

“I feel real good. It’s a pleasure, overwhelming. Overwhelming. But it feels good,” said Aaron Fox.

Both Fox and Baldner said they are just honored to be recognized by their alma mater and to represent their hometown.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.