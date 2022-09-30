EMEPA helping restore power in Florida

Nineteen EMEPA employees will be assisting in the rebuilding of substations, placing new poles and rebuilding the distribution center for Pearl River Electric in Florida.(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Ian left over 2.7 million people without power in the state of Florida. East Mississippi Electric Power Association crews left Friday morning to lend a helping hand.

Nineteen employees will be assisting in the rebuilding of substations, placing new poles and rebuilding the distribution center for Pearl River Electric.

In situations like these CEO Randy Carroll said it’s important to reach out where help is needed.

EMEPA’s employees will stay in Florida for ten days and the utility will send another group if further assistance is needed.

