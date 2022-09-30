EMEPA helping restore power in Florida

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Ian left over 2.7 million people without power in the state of Florida. East Mississippi Electric Power Association crews left Friday morning to lend a helping hand.

Nineteen employees will be assisting in the rebuilding of substations, placing new poles and rebuilding the distribution center for Pearl River Electric.

In situations like these CEO Randy Carroll said it’s important to reach out where help is needed.

“These men are going into the area where the eye came through, which means the strongest winds also went through that area. And so they will be probably be building, from the ground up, a whole new power line serving members as they are going to restore their lives, get some normalcy back to their lives. And we’re just pleased to be a part of that.”

EMEPA’s employees will stay in Florida for ten days and the utility will send another group if further assistance is needed.

