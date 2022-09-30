Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 30, 2022

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Campbell, 34, was convicted by a Lauderdale County jury for burglary of a dwelling and...
Local man, habitual offender gets life without parole for burglary conviction
Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through the county just after...
Two arrested in Thursday morning pursuit
Latravious “Duke” Williams was attending Lincoln Technical Institute in Nashville and begged...
Son shot in back seat of car next to little sister after football game, mom says
Cameron Hickman, 34, of the Tucker Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, was found...
Tucker man sentenced to 50 years in prison
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 29, 2022

Latest News

Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through the county just after...
Two arrested in Thursday morning pursuit
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 29, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 29, 2022
Cameron Hickman, 34, of the Tucker Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, was found...
Tucker man sentenced to 50 years in prison