Lauderdale County School District earns new honor in accountability rating

The Lauderdale County School District has earned an “A” rating for the 2021-22 school year.
The Lauderdale County School District has earned an "A" rating for the 2021-22 school year.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District has earned an “A” rating for the 2021-22 school year.

The state accountability results were approved by the Mississippi Department of Education Thursday. The statewide accountability system is a single “A” through “F” school and district accountability system. All grades are based on student achievement, student growth, student participation in testing, and other academic measures.

Superintendent John-Mark Cain stresses that achieving an “A” rating is extra special for the District.

“This is the first time that we’ve earned such an honor,” said Dr. Cain. “This honor extends to everyone. I want to thank our teachers, students, parents, and community members, everyone who has played a pivotal role in helping us to achieve this goal.”

