A Manufacturing Day educated Neshoba County students on what they could do after graduation

Manufacturing Day
Manufacturing Day(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today, September 30, the Neshoba County Coliseum hosted several local industries to show students from the Neshoba County School District that there are really good careers without having to get a college education.   At Manufacturing Day, there were over 1,000 students and over 15 companies hoping to help educate these students and prepare them for their future.

“The schools are super supportive of this, and so you know they make this really strong event, and then I guess we really want to make sure people are aware that manufacturing is a really good career option and so wherever they are look to see what’s available they get to stay home, and they can have a great life for them and their family,” said Lead HR for Weyerhaeuser Company, Torri Williams.

The Neshoba County School District plans to continue to host Manufacturing Day for the foreseeable future.

