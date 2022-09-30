MCC Music group, Dimensions, celebrates 20th anniversary

Meridian Community College's music performance group, Dimensions, is now rehearsing for the...
Meridian Community College’s music performance group, Dimensions, is now rehearsing for the 2020-21 academic year.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian Community College’s music performance group, Dimensions, is now rehearsing for the 2020-21 academic year.

This group performs at campus, community, and civic events, festivals, pageants, and high schools. Dimensions feature a live band, and the group’s music includes pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues, Motown, and hip hop genres.

We talked with Tammy Miles about her time with the group.

“I’ve been with the group for 20 years and it has been a true blessing for all these years and every year the students have been outstanding. We have some of the best students that MCC has to offer and as you heard today, they are from all different majors from around the college we are so proud of them, and we have such a great bond together.”

They will perform during the Music Department Christmas concert on Thursday night, December 2, at 7:00 p.m. in the McCain theater.

