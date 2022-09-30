MDOT to close south lanes on Hwy. 19/39 under I-20/59 in Meridian

MDOT will temporarily close the southbound lanes under I-20/59 at Exit 154B, starting Monday,...
MDOT will temporarily close the southbound lanes under I-20/59 at Exit 154B, starting Monday, Oct. 3.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the southbound lanes of Highway 19/39 under Interstate 20/59 at Exit 154B in Meridian starting Monday. The north lanes have been closed for several weeks.

This will cause some inconvenience for drivers and is likely to increase congestion on alternate routes to reach Meridian Crossroads, Sam’s Club and other businesses south of the interstate.

The closure starts at 12 midnight Monday, Oct. 3, and is expected to remain in place for three weeks.

The contractor will shut down the road in order to lower the southbound lanes and add vertical clearance beneath the I-20/59 overpass bridges.

Drivers are advised to use the signed detour that will be in place for the duration of the closure. The detour allows motorists to use North Frontage Road and South Frontage Road to get around the closure.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Campbell, 34, was convicted by a Lauderdale County jury for burglary of a dwelling and...
Local man, habitual offender gets life without parole for burglary conviction
Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through the county just after...
Two arrested in Thursday morning pursuit
Latravious “Duke” Williams was attending Lincoln Technical Institute in Nashville and begged...
Son shot in back seat of car next to little sister after football game, mom says
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 29, 2022
Cameron Hickman, 34, of the Tucker Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, was found...
Tucker man sentenced to 50 years in prison

Latest News

Meridian Community College’s music performance group, Dimensions, is now rehearsing for the...
MCC Music group, Dimensions, celebrates 20th anniversary
Bailey Haunted Firehouse 2022 schedule.
Bailey Haunted Firehouse returns for the 14th year
Sen. Hyde-Smith speaks on the Senate floor previously.
$20 million federal allocation for Jackson water clears House of Representatives
September 30, 2022: Hunter Riley, Country Music Singer will appear at ButlerFest on October 8