MDOT to close south lanes on Hwy. 19/39 under I-20/59 in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the southbound lanes of Highway 19/39 under Interstate 20/59 at Exit 154B in Meridian starting Monday. The north lanes have been closed for several weeks.

This will cause some inconvenience for drivers and is likely to increase congestion on alternate routes to reach Meridian Crossroads, Sam’s Club and other businesses south of the interstate.

The closure starts at 12 midnight Monday, Oct. 3, and is expected to remain in place for three weeks.

The contractor will shut down the road in order to lower the southbound lanes and add vertical clearance beneath the I-20/59 overpass bridges.

Drivers are advised to use the signed detour that will be in place for the duration of the closure. The detour allows motorists to use North Frontage Road and South Frontage Road to get around the closure.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.