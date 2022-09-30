MPSD improves academic standing for 2021-2022 school year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local school district received some good news on Thursday.

The Mississippi State Board of Education gave the Meridian Public School District a ‘C’ rating for the 2021-2022 school year.

Janet Fortner, the Director of Curriculum and Instruction, said this is the first time in a decade that they have recevied a passing score and they are proud of its students’ success after the pandemic.

“We are very excited and very proud of the teachers and their efforts, the students and their efforts. That they have all contributed, all schools contributed to the success of Meridian Public School District, and we thank all of our parents that made sure we had students here on time for learning each and every day. We just like to encourage parents to continue to support us in our efforts to make sure we get to the next level by making sure students are here on time and making sure they stay with us the entire day. To make sure they get the full effect of learning that needs to take place,” said Fortner.

The state’s school grading system is scored on an A to F scale. This is the first time proficiency rates were given since the pandemic.

The grading system considers many factors ranging from student performance on the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) tests, performance on the ACT, assisting English learners, and helping the lowest-achieving students work towards progress.

