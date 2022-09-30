No. 8 EMCC falls to No. 4 Northwest in fourth quarter battle

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi hosted Northwest in a MACCC North Division top ten match up on Thursday.

The Lions entered the game ranked 8th while the Rangers came in ranked 4th.

The game would start off slow. Neither teams would be able to put together a complete drive for a touchdown.

The Rangers would get on the board first with a hand off to Jamarien Bracey. The PAT would be missed so the Lions would only trail 6-0.

Freshman quarterback out of Neshoba Central, Eli Anderson, got his third start of the season for the Lions. He finally lead got EMCC on the board with a hand off to Mike McGowan. The Lions would take the lead 7-6.

Before the half would expire Northwest would put together another scoring drive. The Rangers would lead 13-7.

EMCC would try to spark some momentum in the third. A pick six would give the Lions the lead but offensively they would struggle to connect.

Northwest takes the win over the Lions 38-21.

After the game head coach Buddy Stephens said, “We keep shooting ourselves in the foot offensively. We keep- we’re not protecting the quarterback the quarterback is having to throw it off his back legs all the time. So we’ve got to do a better job of that and all that falls on me. It’s nobody else it’s nobody else’s fault it’s my fault. And I’ve got to fix it. I’ve got to get with the coaches and see if they can help me and we’ve just got to get it fixed.”

The Lions will host Coahoma next Thursday at 7 p.m.

