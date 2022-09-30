Patrician Academy rolls past Rebels and remain undefeated

By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - The Patrician Academy Saints beat the South Choctaw Academy Rebels 47-21 at home to remain undefeated for the season.

A big rivalry game for the two schools and the Saints came out the gate running...literally. In the Saints first possession, it was a handoff to Cecil Perry and a big run led to the Saints getting on the board first.

Patrician Academy’s defense stepped up and got an interception that would set up a Carson Coody 1-yard touchdown.

The Saints get a big win at home as they now get ready for a three-game road trip next week.

