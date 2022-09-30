Spirit Halloween returns to bring the scares

It’s spooky season once again as Spirit Halloween has returned and that means it’s time to get...
It’s spooky season once again as Spirit Halloween has returned and that means it’s time to get tricked, treated, and most importantly...scared.(WTOK)
By Shahji Adam
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s spooky season once again as Spirit Halloween has returned and that means it’s time to get tricked, treated, and most importantly...scared.

“We think maybe it will die down here, cause you know people get to come out this year, there’s no kind of mandates or anything. We thought maybe it will chill out but no. They are all for Halloween, they love Halloween,” Spirit Halloween Store Manager Sara Griffis said. “We get so many people say oh I wish yall were here year round. We do too, but unfortunately we are not,” Griffis said.

There’s so much you can get to make your Halloween special at Spirit, but of course the biggest thing are the costumes and shoppers are excited to become their favorite characters.

“The most popular costumes of course are always going to be Freddy {Krueger} and Michael {Myers}. We have killer clowns costumes this year. Those are really popular from the movie. Hocus pocus is always a favorite and then of course the scary clowns section is one of our best sellers,” Griffis said.

Whether it’s getting scared, getting treats, or dressing up as a horror icon, Spirit Halloween truly brings that Halloween spirit wherever it goes. Griffis has been with Spirit for over nine years and doesn’t plan to slow down.

“It’s something I enjoy doing. I love it. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be here so long. But I love doing it, I like to see everybody come in and get excited and they love these displays back here. They absolutely love them. So, I get to build that and see them come in and enjoy it and that kind of makes it fun for me,” she said.

With Halloween fast approaching, Spirit Halloween seems like the place to be to make your October the best yet.

The store opened its’ doors on August 8th and will remain open until November 2nd. Spirit Halloween in Meridian is located next to the Bonita Lakes Mall.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Campbell, 34, was convicted by a Lauderdale County jury for burglary of a dwelling and...
Local man, habitual offender gets life without parole for burglary conviction
Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through the county just after...
Two arrested in Thursday morning pursuit
Latravious “Duke” Williams was attending Lincoln Technical Institute in Nashville and begged...
Son shot in back seat of car next to little sister after football game, mom says
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 29, 2022
Cameron Hickman, 34, of the Tucker Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, was found...
Tucker man sentenced to 50 years in prison

Latest News

Manufacturing Day
A Manufacturing Day educated Neshoba County students on what they could do after graduation
Nineteen EMEPA employees will be assisting in the rebuilding of substations, placing new poles...
EMEPA helping restore power in Florida
Meridian Community College’s music performance group, Dimensions, is now rehearsing for the...
MCC Music group, Dimensions, celebrates 20th anniversary
MDOT will temporarily close the southbound lanes under I-20/59 at Exit 154B, starting Monday,...
MDOT to close south lanes on Hwy. 19/39 under I-20/59 in Meridian