Spirit Halloween returns to bring the scares

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s spooky season once again as Spirit Halloween has returned and that means it’s time to get tricked, treated, and most importantly...scared.

“We think maybe it will die down here, cause you know people get to come out this year, there’s no kind of mandates or anything. We thought maybe it will chill out but no. They are all for Halloween, they love Halloween,” Spirit Halloween Store Manager Sara Griffis said. “We get so many people say oh I wish yall were here year round. We do too, but unfortunately we are not,” Griffis said.

There’s so much you can get to make your Halloween special at Spirit, but of course the biggest thing are the costumes and shoppers are excited to become their favorite characters.

“The most popular costumes of course are always going to be Freddy {Krueger} and Michael {Myers}. We have killer clowns costumes this year. Those are really popular from the movie. Hocus pocus is always a favorite and then of course the scary clowns section is one of our best sellers,” Griffis said.

Whether it’s getting scared, getting treats, or dressing up as a horror icon, Spirit Halloween truly brings that Halloween spirit wherever it goes. Griffis has been with Spirit for over nine years and doesn’t plan to slow down.

“It’s something I enjoy doing. I love it. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be here so long. But I love doing it, I like to see everybody come in and get excited and they love these displays back here. They absolutely love them. So, I get to build that and see them come in and enjoy it and that kind of makes it fun for me,” she said.

With Halloween fast approaching, Spirit Halloween seems like the place to be to make your October the best yet.

The store opened its’ doors on August 8th and will remain open until November 2nd. Spirit Halloween in Meridian is located next to the Bonita Lakes Mall.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.