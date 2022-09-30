We are closing out the week with another beautiful fall day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Fri-YAY! We are ending the work and school off with another day of wonderful weather. It has been absolutely marvelous conditions for the entire week. Highs are in the upper 70s to lower 80s today. Overnight lows are in the lower 40. As we continue throughout the day winds will begin to increase from the north over 10 mph. Dry conditions do remain over the area and there is no relief from the rain anytime soon. Open burning is still discourage as we head into the weekend. Wildfires will spread quickly as high winds and wind gust remain. Enjoy your weekend and stay safe.

Update on Hurricane Ian:

Hurricane Ian is now a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Sampson scale. It is moving N at 9 mph with max sustained winds of 85 mph. It is set to make landfall on the coast of South Carolina this afternoon. It has already taken a devastating path of destruction through Florida. It has left over 2 million people without power in the sunshine state. Nearly 20,000 residents are without power in the Carolinas. Hurricane Ian is currently over the Atlantic Ocean and is already causing very heavy rainfall, flash flood warning, and storm surge warning for parts of South and North Carolina. Our thoughts and prayers are with are friends in South Carolina as Ian makes it’s second landfall in the U.S. today.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.