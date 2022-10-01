Arch Manning breaks passing records at Newman previously held by his uncles Eli and Peyton

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Arch Manning threw for 326 yards and seven TD passes in a win over Pearl River, 52-22.

In the process of throwing seven touchdowns, the Texas Longhorns commit now owns two passing records at Newman previously held by uncles Eli and Peyton.

Arch possesses the career TD pass record at Newman with 100. Uncle Peyton threw 93 TDs in the early ‘90s for the Greenies.

Arch also broke the Greenies career passing yards record with 7,484 yards. Uncle Eli had 7,268 yards in the late ‘90s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.