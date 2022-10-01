Gabriel Spells bowls a perfect game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Perfect games are very rare, especially for amateurs in any sport. But it’s common for 27-year-old bowler, Gabriel Spells. He bowled a perfect game of 300 this week at Event Zone in Meridian.

Spells has been bowling for 15 years with his family. He has scored 6 perfect games and even made a name for himself in the bowling community during that time. This past Wednesday, he was bowling with his team, the Monday Nighters Bowling League, when he scored 12 strikes in a row.

Spells reflected on the several times he has accomplished this feat.

“I just shot the house here about two years ago, because this bowling center is about three years old. I shot the house record in Laurel last year. I was not injured at the time, so I was able to throw it a little bit better. I was kind of expecting to throw some decent scores through the season. I certainly didn’t expect to shoot 791 and 829, but I’ll take them,” said Spells.

Spells said he bowls with his team twice a week.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.