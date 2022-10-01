Game of the Week: Tigers hunt down the Wildcats on homecoming night

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - Demopolis hosted Shelby County for homecoming night in their seventh game of the season.

The Tigers entered the game with a 5-1 record and coach Seymore said he was hoping to see his team some of their best football yet.

A beautiful night for some Tiger football in Demop tonight! Demopolis is hosting Shelby County on homecoming for this weeks Game of the Week! Follow along for highlights and more and don’t forget to tune into Football Friday! @WTOKTV @DemopolisHigh pic.twitter.com/XLncKgMtOf — syd (@sydney_wicker) October 1, 2022

Demopolis would kick the ball off to Shelby County but the Tigers defense would put a quick stop to any first down attempt. The Wildcats would be forced to punt.

The Tigers waste no time on offense. Junior quarterback, Kevin McElroy, connects with senior wide receiver Montgomery Freeman for a Demopolis first down. That huge play would help lead the Tigers to the redzone.

McElroy would go with the quarterback keeper to put Demopolis on the board 7-0.

Tigers defense shuts down Shelby County so a turn over on downs give the Tigers the ball back.

This time McElroy rolls out and finds Freeman on the slant who drive into the endzone scoring his first touchdown of the season.

Tigers lead 14-0 quickly.

Demopolis’s defense would be all over the Wildcats tonight picking up three interceptions in the game including one from Ja’Marion Bennett.

The Tigers would lead 28-0 at half.

Demopolis tops Shelby County 48-6 on homecoming night.

The Blue Heat would rack up 428 total yards on the night. McElroy had two touchdowns for 172 total yards. Kelvin Rowser had two touchdowns on the night including a 68 yard rushing touchdown.

Demopolis improves to 6-1 and will travel to Jemison next Friday.

