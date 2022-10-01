Meridian native bowls perfect game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Perfect games are very rare, especially for amateurs in any sport. But it’s common for 27-year-old Gabriel Spells as he bowled a perfect game a 300 this week at “Event Zone” in Meridian.

Spells has been bowling for 15 years with his family. He has scored 6 perfect games and even made a name for himself in the bowling community.

Wednesday, he was bowling with his team the “Monday Nighters” bowling league when he was knocking down all the pins giving him another perfect score. He mentions this is not his first time.

”Exactly I just shot the house here about two years ago because this bowling center is about three years old. I shot the house record in laurel last year. I was not injured at the time, so I was able to throw it a little bit better. I was kind of expecting to throw some decent scores through the season. I certainly didn’t expect to shoot 791 and 829, but ill take them,” said Spells.

Spells said he bowls with his team twice a week.

