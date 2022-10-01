The Monthly Highway 15 Yard Sale

By Chase Franks
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This weekend was the monthly highway 15-yard sale that goes all the way from Maben to Newton Mississippi.

You could spend the whole day driving up highway 15 and find a plethora of things at so many different stops. There’s plenty of good food and friendly faces to help you find whatever it is you are looking for or if you are just trying to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather that we have been having this is the place to go.

We talked with one owner about his experience and what it really means to him.

“There’s nothing around in newton and Decatur so it gives people something to do and sell some stuff and maybe gets rid of some stuff if you need to. It brings back all the memories of all the old ways of doing everything and It’s the service you get when you come here. You can talk to anyone out here and they like family and showing support in the community, it’s just everything.”

If you missed out today there will be some people out tomorrow, but it’s mainly the first Friday and Saturday of the month.

