Morton, Braves reach $20 million, 1-year deal for 2023

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have reached a deal with starting pitcher Charlie Morton on a $20 million, one-year contract for 2023 with a $20 million club option for 2024 that does not include a buyout.

Morton, 38, is 9-6 with a 4.29 ERA in 30 starts this season. The right-hander went 14-6 with a 3.34 ERA in 33 starts to help the club win the World Series last year. The two-time All-Star has compiled a 23-12 record and a 3.80 ERA with Atlanta since the start of last season, and his 416 strikeouts are third-most in the NL.

The deal was reached Friday. His contract this season is $20 million.

Morton’s 200 strikeouts this season are fifth-most in the NL, and he is one of just three pitchers in Atlanta franchise history to log at least 200 strikeouts in multiple seasons. Hall of Famers John Smoltz (five seasons) and Phil Niekro (three seasons) are the only others to do so. Morton fanned Wil Myers on April 14 earlier this season for the 1,500th strikeout of his career.

Originally drafted by Atlanta in the third round of 2002 out of Barlow High School in Redding, Connecticut, Morton made his major league debut with the Braves in 2008.

Morton was dealt to Pittsburgh the following year in a trade for outfielder Nate McLouth and spent seven seasons with the Pirates. He moved to Philadelphia for the 2016 season before joining Houston in 2017. He then played two years with Tampa Bay starting in 2019.

