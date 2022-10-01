Neshoba Central’s Rocket Man is taking school spirit to new heights

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that Reed Huffman is all about showing his school spirit.

Just like an astronaut, Huffman, also known as Reed the Rocket at school, suits up in his Rocket suit to cheer on Neshoba Central.

The third grader was inspired to become the schools first mascot after attending a game at Jordan Hare stadium.

“I went to an auburn game to watch Jarquez Hunter and I saw the tiger, the mascot named, Aubie,” said Huffman.

Although his family was there to cheer on the Neshoba Central talent and Auburn stand out Jarquez Hunter, Reed the Rocket left that game and knew his school needed a mascot.

Reed’s mom, Kristen Huffman said, “We got in the car and he said, ‘I need a Rocket suit.’”

Neshoba Central Elementary School principal, Tiffany Plott came to the rescue. She found a $5 Rocket costume at Dirt Cheap in a clearance bin and new it would be perfect for Reed.

“Just to see him in that he was so excited like he put that thing on and he would not take it off,” said Plott. “And just to see the joy that he brings everyone else at the games I mean he’s worn it around school for different activities that we’ve had but it’s just exciting.”

Reed the Rocket has worn the suit to many games for the Rockets and even got to suit up during baseball season for the Rockets send off to the 5A state championship game.

Kristen said, “Through all of our coaching I don’t remember a mascot so for him to be the I guess the first mascot, it’s pretty special.”

Not even gravity can hold reed down from reaching for the stars and launching the rocket pride higher than ever before.

Neshoba Central did beat Canton on the road 12-7. They will host Ridgeland next Friday at 7 p.m.

