Nice this weekend, but there’s still a limited fire danger

Expect some gorgeous weather for your weekend activities. The mornings will be nice and cool (hovering near 50 degrees), and the afternoons will be pleasant with low 80s & lots of sunshine! The only issue is that the dry conditions will continue (meaning no rain and low dew points), plus there will be a bit of a breeze (winds 5-15 mph). Because of this, there’s a limited fire danger risk . So, if a fire forms, it could spread rapidly. Make sure to use extra caution if you plan to do any outdoor open burning, and throw away cigarettes properly... NOT by throwing them on the ground.

Next week, rain will still be hard to find. This isn’t good news considering much of our area is Abnormally Dry according to the recent drought monitor. Yet, temps will warm up next week closer to average with highs in the mid 80s and mornings in the mid 50s. There will be a front that crosses on Thursday, but it doesn’t look like there will be enough moisture in the air to get rain. However, behind the front, it’ll cool back down to near 80 degrees leading into the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics

Ian moved inland for a second landfall on Friday, and it’s no longer a tropical cyclone. However, it’ll continue to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of the NE this weekend. We’re also watching a disturbance in the Atlantic that has a likely chance to develop. It doesn’t look like it’ll bring impacts to the U.S., but we’ll continue to monitor it. If it gets a name, it’ll be called Julia. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. Also, download our free WTOK Weather App.

