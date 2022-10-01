Riley, Buckely make the cut to move on to Round 3 of the Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi natives continue to impress at the 55th Sanderson Farms Championship this weekend.

Hattiesburg native Davis Riley, and Hayden Buckley, of Tupelo, make the cut in round 2 of the Sanderson Farms Championships to move on to round 3.

After sharing the top spot on the leaderboard on Thursday, Riley finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under.

Buckley shot 2 under to move on to round 3, rounding out the Mississippi performers.

The current holder of the “Chicken Trophy” and the #12 golfer in the world Sam Burns has started off slow thus far in this year’s tournament, finishing round two at 5 under and tied at 18th.

Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes were tied for 1st at 10 under after two rounds and look to build on their performances Saturday.

To see the full leaderboard, click here.

