Tailgate: Wildcats beat Pirates 51-20 at home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats beat the Pearl Pirates 51-20 at Ray Stadium to win their second home game of the year.

Pearl and the Cats faced off last year, with the former getting the victory, but Meridian was looking to get revenge. The Wildcats started the game off with a bang as Demondra Scott picked off Jack Durr and was downed at the goal line to set up a Daniel Hill touchdown to get the Wildcats on the board.

Defense for Meridian also stepped up early as they got a big 4th down stop, which resulted in a turnover on downs. MHS’ Mark Smith would then rush over half the field to be stopped at the goal line before Hill scored another rushing touchdown.

The Wildcats win this game 51-20 and remain undefeated at home.

