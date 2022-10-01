Tailgate: Wildcats beat Pirates 51-20 at home

The Meridian Wildcats beat the Pearl Pirates 51-20 at Ray Stadium to win their second home game...
The Meridian Wildcats beat the Pearl Pirates 51-20 at Ray Stadium to win their second home game of the year.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats beat the Pearl Pirates 51-20 at Ray Stadium to win their second home game of the year.

Pearl and the Cats faced off last year, with the former getting the victory, but Meridian was looking to get revenge. The Wildcats started the game off with a bang as Demondra Scott picked off Jack Durr and was downed at the goal line to set up a Daniel Hill touchdown to get the Wildcats on the board.

Defense for Meridian also stepped up early as they got a big 4th down stop, which resulted in a turnover on downs. MHS’ Mark Smith would then rush over half the field to be stopped at the goal line before Hill scored another rushing touchdown.

The Wildcats win this game 51-20 and remain undefeated at home.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Campbell, 34, was convicted by a Lauderdale County jury for burglary of a dwelling and...
Local man, habitual offender gets life without parole for burglary conviction
Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through the county just after...
Two arrested in Thursday morning pursuit
Latravious “Duke” Williams was attending Lincoln Technical Institute in Nashville and begged...
Son shot in back seat of car next to little sister after football game, mom says
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 29, 2022
Cameron Hickman, 34, of the Tucker Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, was found...
Tucker man sentenced to 50 years in prison

Latest News

27-year-old Gabriel Spells bowled a perfect game, a 300 this week at Event Zone in Meridian.
Meridian native bowls perfect game
Referee Shawn Hochuli (83) talks to New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton before...
Winston doubtful; Thomas out against Vikings for Saints on Sunday in London
Source; East Mississippi Community College
EMCC Sports Hall of Fame inductions
East Central Community College preps to open the season against Coahoma.
ECCC falls in another heartbreaker