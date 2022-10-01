Week six of Football Friday final scores
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Final scores from East Mississippi and West Alabama after week six of Football Friday.
Richland 0 Newton County 49
Kemper County 12 Lake 42
Pearl 20 Meridian 51
Union 35 SE Lauderdale 0
Forest 0, Clarkdale 49
Morton 7 Enterprise 33
Northeast Lauderdale 0 Louisville 42
West Lauderdale 43 Leake Central 8
Quitman 13 Northeast Jones 18
Neshoba Central 12 Canton 7
Mize 21 Philadelphia 27
Florence 15 Wayne County 21
Sebastopol 6 Vardaman 27
East Rankin 14 Lamar 52
Shelby County 6 Demopolis 48
Choctaw County 22 South Choctaw 16
South Choctaw Academy 21 Patrician Academy 47
Kemper Academy 32 Newton County Academy 68
Russell Christian 42 Tabernacle 28
