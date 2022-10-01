Week six of Football Friday final scores

WTOK's Football Friday - September 30, 2022 - Part 1
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Final scores from East Mississippi and West Alabama after week six of Football Friday.

Richland 0 Newton County 49

Kemper County 12 Lake 42

Pearl 20 Meridian 51

Union 35 SE Lauderdale 0

Forest 0, Clarkdale 49

Morton 7 Enterprise 33

Northeast Lauderdale 0 Louisville 42

West Lauderdale 43 Leake Central 8

Quitman 13 Northeast Jones 18

Neshoba Central 12 Canton 7

Mize 21 Philadelphia 27

Florence 15 Wayne County 21

Sebastopol 6 Vardaman 27

East Rankin 14 Lamar 52

Shelby County 6 Demopolis 48

Choctaw County 22 South Choctaw 16

South Choctaw Academy 21 Patrician Academy 47

Kemper Academy 32 Newton County Academy 68

Russell Christian 42 Tabernacle 28

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Campbell, 34, was convicted by a Lauderdale County jury for burglary of a dwelling and...
Local man, habitual offender gets life without parole for burglary conviction
Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through the county just after...
Two arrested in Thursday morning pursuit
Latravious “Duke” Williams was attending Lincoln Technical Institute in Nashville and begged...
Son shot in back seat of car next to little sister after football game, mom says
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 29, 2022
Cameron Hickman, 34, of the Tucker Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, was found...
Tucker man sentenced to 50 years in prison

Latest News

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) works in the first inning of a baseball...
Morton, Braves reach $20 million, 1-year deal for 2023
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley watches his solo home run during the second inning of the team's...
Braves hit 3 HRs off deGrom, beat Mets, tie for NL East lead
Demopolis beats Shelby County 48-6 on homecoming.
Game of the Week: Demopolis hosts Shelby County for homecoming
Neshoba Central mascot, Reed Huffman, high fives players before game.
Neshoba Central’s Rocket Man is taking school spirit to new heights